Farmers hold protest, gherao BJP leader in Barnala
chandigarh news

Farmers hold protest, gherao BJP leader in Barnala

By HT Correspondent, Barnala
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Farmers during their protest outside former chief minister late Surjit Singh Barnala’s residence on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Scores of farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) laid siege to the residence of former chief minister late Surjit Singh Barnala after BJP leader Gurtej Singh Dhillon reached there to meet the ex-CM’s wife Surjit Kaur on Tuesday.

A heavy police force was deployed near the house and Dhillon managed to leave the place. However, farmers tried to gherao the BJP leader on motorcycles.

Later, they staged a protest outside the Barnala family’s residence.

BKU Ugrahan local leader Jarnail Singh claimed that the BJP leader came there to hold a meeting with the Shiromani Akali Dal-associated family, but they gheraoed Dhillon on the direction of senior farm leaders.

“On one hand the Barnala family claims that they support farmers, but on the other, they are holding meeting with BJP leaders ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Surjit Kaur Barnala says Dhillon is her relative. If that is the case, why did Dhillon escape from her residence,” said Jarnail Singh.

Former Dhuri MLA and son of ex-CM Barnala, Gaganjeet Singh said that Dhillon is his cousin and he came to meet his mother. “I am recovering from Covid-19. Dhillon came to meet my mother who is his aunt to inquire about my health. There was no official meeting. It is Dhillon’s personal decision whether he wants to work with BJP or any another party,” added Gaganjeet.

