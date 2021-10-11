Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers’ protest call on Dussehra insensitive: BJP Punjab general secretary
chandigarh news

Farmers’ protest call on Dussehra insensitive: BJP Punjab general secretary

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab general secretary Subash Sharma said the forces were bent upon creating upheaval on religious occasions like Dussehra
Agitating against the three central farm laws and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which led to the death of four farmers, farmer bodies have given a call to burn effigies of political leaders belonging to the BJP on Dussehra (October 15). (PTI File Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab general secretary Subash Sharma on Sunday termed the demonstrations planned by some farm unions on Dussehra as “insensitive and unfortunate”.

“The forces are bent upon creating upheaval on religious occasions,” he said, adding that last year as well, similar demonstrations were held on Dussehra and Diwali. “The Hindu religious sentiments have been hurt and no politics on religion will be tolerated,” he added.

Agitating against the three central farm laws and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which led to the death of four farmers, farmer bodies have given a call to burn effigies of political leaders belonging to the BJP on Dussehra (October 15).

“The Lakhmpur Kheri incident is being quoted as the reason. However, an FIR has been registered, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced compensation and arrest has also been made. So what is the rationale behind disturbing the festival?” asked Sharma.

