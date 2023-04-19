Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Trains delayed as farmers stage rail roko protest

Chandigarh: Trains delayed as farmers stage rail roko protest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2023 03:11 AM IST

Passengers at Chandigarh railway station faced inconveniences as several trains were delayed because of the four-hour-long “rail roko” protest by the farmers in Punjab on Tuesday

Several trains, including Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi and Vande Bharat express, were delayed because of the four-hour-long “rail roko” protest by the farmers in Punjab on Tuesday. The passengers, including women and children, had to face inconveniences and wait at the railway station.

Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, scheduled to depart at 12.05 pm, was delayed by around four hours and departed at 4 pm. (Sant Arora/HT)

While Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, scheduled to depart at 12.05 pm, was delayed by around four hours and departed at 4 pm, Vande Bharat Express, scheduled to reach Chandigarh at 3.20 pm, was delayed by 1.5 hours and arrived at about 5 pm. The Lucknow Junction Express was rescheduled to depart at 7 pm as against it scheduled departure of 5.10 pm.

Chandigarh station superintendent JP Singh said that few trains were delayed but the morning Shatabdi had departed on time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab women children farmers departure vande bharat express railway station arrival
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP