Chandigarh News / Farmers protest in Mohali over low land acquisition rates
chandigarh news

Farmers protest in Mohali over low land acquisition rates

Farmers under the banner of Road Sangharsh Committee held a rally over low acquisition rates for land being acquired by the Punjab government for road construction projects
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Farmers under the banner of Road Sangharsh Committee protesting over low land acquisition rates near the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, Mohali, on Thursday.

Farmers under the banner of Road Sangharsh Committee held a protest rally near district administrative complex in Sector 76, Mohali, on Thursday against inadequate compensation being given to them for land being acquired by the Punjab government for road construction projects.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s ambitious project to build a greenfield alignment to decongest Airport Road in Mohali besides Chandigarh and Zirakpur has hit a hurdle. Even though the authority released 450 crore to acquire 400 acres of land to construct the 32-kilometre road, affected landowners in Nagiari, Devi Nagar and other villages have objected to the compensation being provided for acquisition. The amount ranges from 24 lakh to 4.12 crore per acre depending upon the location.

The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab government and demanded that they are compensated based on prevailing market rates. Farmers from nearby districts also started arriving at the rally site in tractor trolleys and by 10am, blocked all the roads leading to the administrative complex. Due to the rally, residents faced problems in getting their work done at government offices located in the administrative complex. Heavy jam was witnessed at Sohana village and its surrounding areas and the police had a tough time in diverting the traffic. Many employees also reached their offices late.

Addressing the protesters, farmer leaders Sonia Mann and Dr Karamjit Singh Chilla said that the central government was acquiring fertile land for construction of highways and other roads, but the compensation being paid to the farmers was meagre. They added that till the farmers are compensated fairly, they would not allow acquisition of land.

Even though many political leaders like Aam Aadmi Party’s Anmol Gagan Mann and Gurtez Pannu were present on the occasion, but they were not allowed on the stage.

