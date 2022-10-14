Farmers protest outside Karnal grain market

: Agitated over slow procurement and non-issuance of gate passes, hundreds of farmers on Thursday protested outside the Karnal grain market. The sloganeering farmers claimed that they have been waiting outside the gate since early morning, but no employee came to issue them gate passes. Sunder Singh Kamboj, secretary, Karnal market committee, said that there was a technical issue at gate number four, but it was resolved. ENDS

