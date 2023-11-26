Farmers’ protest: Road to airport blocked

In view of a three-day protest call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), over 1,500 farmers assembled and installed scores of vehicles from Faidan barrier (along Sector 48) till Bawa White House light point (near phase 11) till filing of the report.

In view of a three-day protest call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), over 1,500 farmers assembled and installed scores of vehicles from Faidan barrier (along Sector 48) till Bawa White House light point (near phase 11) till filing of the report. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An umbrella body of 33 farmer unions, the morcha has called the protest to press the Centre to accept their pending demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

According to a senior police officer, around 10,000 farmers are expected to reach Mohali in around 1,000 vehicles.

Sources said farmers may gather at Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib, Phase-8, before marching towards Chandigarh via IISER Chowk, Mohali, which can majorly hit the traffic at the Airport Road.

Mohali police, however, barricaded the stretch from both sides imposing traffic restrictions in the city till the evening of November 28.

During this period, the entire stretch leading to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, will remain closed to traffic till November 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Mohali and Chandigarh police have deployed heavy force, including paramilitary forces to refrain the farmers from entering Chandigarh.

Farmers have warned of staging a sit up at the point where they would be blocked by the police.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg advised the public to avoid the road towards the airport from Tribune Chowk.

Commuters going towards airport, Aerocity and Bestech Mall are advised to take right from Faidan barrier and then left from Sector 46/47/48/49/ chowk straight towards Airport Road in Mohali.

Commuters going to Patiala, Sangrur and Sirsa from Chandigarh are advised to go from the Tribune Chowk towards Zirakpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON