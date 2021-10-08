Farmers show black flags to Navjot Sidhu at Dhareri toll plaza in Patiala

Members of farmer unions on Thursday showed black flags to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress workers at the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on the Patiala-Rajpura road.

The farmer unions, which are staging an indefinite dharna at the toll plaza, tried to stop Sidhu’s cavalcade on its way to Mohali from Patiala.

Heavy police force was deployed so that the protesters could not block the vehicular movement.

Barjinder Kaur, a protester, said they were sitting at the toll plazas for past one year but Punjab politicians completely failed to pay heed to their pleas against the three farm laws.

“We wanted to question Sidhu, ministers and MLAs accompanying him as how they were trying to resolve the issue without playing politics,” she said.