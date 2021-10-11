Farmers struggling to get DAP in Bhiwani, other parts of Haryana

Acute shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in Bhiwani, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar and other parts of Haryana may affect mustard cultivation, which is likely to start in the next three to four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmers said they have tilled their land and are waiting for DAP so that they can start mustard cultivation.

All India Kisan Sabha secretary Balbir Singh Thakan said there is insufficient stock of DAP at cooperative societies and dealers.

“Farmers are running from pillar to post to get fertiliser. DAP is the much-preferred fertiliser for mustard and wheat as it contains nitrogen and phosphorus which are the primary nutrients for crops. Farmers are all set to grow mustard from next two to three days but they have apprehensions over the shortage of DAP. The government should ensure that at least mustard growers can get fertiliser,” he added.

Satywan Singh, a farmer from Loharu constituency, represented by Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal, said he has prepared 20 acre land to grow mustard, which is a profit-oriented crop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I got just five sacks and need 15 more bags of DAP. Dealers told me that other farmers have already paid in advance for the fertiliser. After a good spell of rainfall this month, most farmers want to go for early sowing,” he added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union youth state president Ravi Azad said the government should ensure proper supply of DAP for mustard crop, otherwise they will be forced to launch a stir against the government.

“Farmers in the agriculture minister’s constituency are struggling to get DAP. At a time when farmers should have been equipped with adequate stocks of fertilisers, many parts of the state are reporting a severe shortage,” he added.

Two fertiliser retailers, pleading anonymity, said they did not get the DAP for the last two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have been getting phone calls from farmers. We are likely to get 800 bags on Monday but that is not enough to fulfil farmers’ requirements,” they added.

Bhiwani deputy director (agriculture) Aatma Ram Godara said they have 4,500 MT stock of DAP and have asked the dealer to give only five bags to each farmer in a day for mustard cultivation.

“If wheat growers start procuring DAP, then there will be a shortage of fertiliser. Mustard sowing is round the corner so, we have decided to give DAP to mustard farmers only. I have appraised agriculture minister JP Dalal of the situation and he assured that there will be no shortage of DAP. We are cooperating with big land-holding farmers as well,” the DDA added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}