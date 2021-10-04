Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers to protest outside DM offices across country today against Lakhimpur incident: SKM
chandigarh news

Farmers to protest outside DM offices across country today against Lakhimpur incident: SKM

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:59 AM IST
Vehicles set ablaze after a car hit protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. (PTI)
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country on Monday over two SUVs allegedly running over protesters in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, farmer leaders Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal Singh said on Sunday.

They also demanded a probe into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and not by the Uttar Pradesh administration. “To express our agitation against Sunday’s incident, the SKM calls for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country between 10am and 1pm,” Singh said.

The farmer leaders alleged that Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son was in one of the SUVs.

“We demand that Union minister of state for home and Khiri MP Ajay Kumar Mishra be immediately dismissed from his post. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC should be registered against the minister’s son and other goons,” Singh and Yadav said at a virtual press conference.

They claimed that at least four farmers were killed in the incident and appealed to the protesters to maintain calm. The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, is spearheading a protest at Delhi’s borders against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

