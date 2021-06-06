Farmers' unions to hold statewide gherao of police stations in Haryana on June 7

After the talks with the administration over the release of two farmers, who were detained following a spat with local Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Devender Singh Babli, remained inconclusive, Haryana farmers' unions decided to hold a statewide gherao of all the police stations on June 7.

The farmers' unions also appealed to all the citizens of Haryana to join the protests at their local police stations.

"Haryana farmer unions have given a call that on June 7, there will be state-wide gherao of all police stations in the state. There is an appeal to all Haryana citizens to join the protests at their local police stations," read an official release by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The unions have made a special appeal to the farmers of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar, to assemble in large numbers at Tohana police station to show "collective strength", while farmers of other districts have been requested to protest at their respective local police stations.

After the meeting with administration, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protest will continue until the farmers are released.

On Sunday, farmers had organised many online and offline events to mark the "Sankalp Diwas" to remember and pay respects to six "martyrs" who were killed by police brutality in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur in 2017.

"Abhishek, Punamchand, Chenram, Satyanarayan, Kanhaiyalal and Ghanshyam were killed by Madhya Pradesh police on this day in 2017 during an agitation in Mandsaur, where they were demanding remunerative prices for their farm produce. It is to be noted that these brave farmers fell to the bullets of a BJP state government at that time too," the statement said.

It added that thousands of protestors continue to pour into the protest morchas at Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Ghazipur and other locations. "Large convoys of hundreds of vehicles have joined the protest sites today too, especially from Ambala in Haryana, led by BKU Gurnam Singh Charuni," the statement said.