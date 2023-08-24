Farmers vacate NH-152 in Ambala as their detained leaders released

Farmers of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), who had been staging a sit-in on National Highway-152 (Hisar-Chandigarh), lifted the blockade after the administration accepted their demand of releasing their detained leaders, during a late-night meeting on Tuesday.

Farmers of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) had staging a sit-in on National Highway-152 (Hisar-Chandigarh) on Tuesday. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 100 farmers, including the faction’s president Amarjeet Singh Mohri, were among those released.

Farmers’ meeting with govt today

Deputy commissioner Shaleen told HT that a meeting of farmers with financial commissioner revenue (FCR) has been scheduled for Thursday morning in Chandigarh, where the former can put forth their demands for flood compensation.

After being released, Mohri convened a meeting at a gurudwara and called for an indefinite dharna at the city’s new grain market till their demands for losses are accepted during the meeting.

Mohri said that on August 25, a meeting of 16 farmer unions will take place where the further course of action will be decided, depending on the outcome of the meeting with the government.

He also highlighted how a young farmer, Ravinder, was injured and has lost his leg during the administration’s attempt to detain the protesters in Ambala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have to understand that these are coward governments Centre and the state, that order the administration to suppress us. The results of such efforts are the death of a farmer, as seen in Sangrur, and what happened to Ravinder,” he added.

The farmers are demanding a package of ₹50,000 crore from the Centre for damage caused by floods in the region. They are also demanding ₹50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, ₹5 lakh for a damaged house and ₹10 lakh compensation for families of people who died in the floods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON