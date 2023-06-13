Farooq, Mehbooba to attend opposition meet in Bihar on June 23

Two former J&K chief ministers and heads of the two main regional parties of the Union Territory , Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are scheduled to attend a meeting of various opposition leaders in Patna on June 23. Former arch rivals, NC and the PDP have been enjoying close bonhomie after abrogation of Article 370 and both the parties are now part of five party Gupkar alliance. (HT File Photo)

The opposition meeting has been called by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to show the opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The leaders of 18 political parties including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be attending the meeting at Patna.

After abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UT’s both National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leadership have been opposing policies of the BJP not only within Jammu and Kashmir but also across the country.

Senior PDP and the NC leaders said that both Mehbooba Mufti and Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Sunday also told media persons that both Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah will participate the meeting of Opposition parties.

Both Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have been mocking the BJP and Election Commission of India (ECI) for not holding assembly elections in J&K. NC vice president Omar Abdullah recently said thar elections are democratic right of people of J&K but won’t beg for holding the elections. Even he said that BJP is afraid of holding polls in J&K as they fear they will lose the elections.

Former arch rivals, NC and the PDP have been enjoying close bonhomie after the abrogation of Article 370 and both the parties are now part of five party Gupkar Alliance formed after revocation of Article 370 and also contested District Development Council polls under the banner of the Alliance. Both Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had attended the oath ceremony of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaia last month along with several other opposition leaders.

Leaders who had given their assent included Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress, besides Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT).