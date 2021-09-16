Farooq Abdullah meets NC leader Wazir’s family

National Conference president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited former MLC and senior party leader TS Wazir’s Gandhi Nagar residence to offer condolences to his family.

Wazir, 67, was found dead in a flat in New Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on last Thursday.

Farooq, who was accompanied by party leaders including provincial president Devender Singh Rana, attended a special prayer meeting.

It may be stated here that Delhi Police have arrested two persons from Jammu on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

They have been identified as Rajendra Chaudhary alias Raju Ganja, a driver by profession, and Billa.

In the wake of multiple theories, National Conference leaders led by Devender Singh Rana have demanded a CBI probe in the case.