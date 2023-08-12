Ludhiana: Man booked for trying to extort 20 lakh from realtor

A Fatehganj Mohalla resident has been booked for trying to extort ₹20 lakh from a realtor after uploading his pictures on various social networking sites with objectionable comments. The Division number 4 police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Jarnail Singh alias Sunny.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Narinderpal Singh of Gandhi Nagar. The complainant runs his office in Gandhi Nagar market, while the accused had a business in a rented shop in the same market, but he had shifted to some other place.

The complainant stated that the accused had shared his pictures on social networking sites by adding objectionable comments on it. The accused also circulated his pictures in different WhatsApp groups to defame him.

The victim added that when he asked the accused to remove his pictures, he demanded ₹20 lakh from him. The accused also threatened that if he did not give him money, he would keep posting his pictures on WhatsApp groups.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO at Division number 4 police station, said that after an inquiry the police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 384 (extortion), 294 (obscene act and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

