Punjab-origin father, son arrested for sexually abusing teen girls in Canada

The two were arrested on Thursday and search of a residence connected to them resulted in resulted in the seizure of 975 grams of cocaine .

An Indo-Canadian father and son duo have been arrested and charged by Canadian police for alleged sexual exploitation of several teenaged girls over a period of many months.

Police in the city of Calgary in the province of Alberta identified them as 24-year-old Sumrit Walia and 56-year-old Gurpartap Singh Walia. The multiple girls involved were not of age of consent.

The investigation was undertaken by the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit after a missing girl was located in April this year. She informed them that she was in a relationship with a 24-year-old man who allegedly provided her with alcohol, drugs, and vapes (e-cigarettes) in exchange for sex.

The pair owned and operated Haddon Convenience Store and Premier Liquor Wine and Spirits, located next door, where the alleged assaults took place.

“As the investigation progressed, officers determined that the father and son were providing vapes, marijuana, cigarettes and alcohol to multiple other teenage girls, who were sexually assaulted at the businesses,” a release from Calgary Police said.

The incidents are believed to have occurred between December last year and this May.

The two were arrested on Thursday and search of a residence connected to them resulted in resulted in the seizure of 975 grams of cocaine with a street value of $97,500 (approximately ₹60 lakh), and seven handguns.

Police also seized a computer with child pornography, drugs and drug paraphernalia, contraband tobacco, vape cartridges and collapsible batons from their businesses.

“These are incredibly serious charges, where vulnerable youths were being targeted, exploited and forced to enter a dangerous lifestyle,” Staff Sergeant Darren Smith of the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit said.

Sumrit Walia faces multiple charges including one count of sexual interference with a minor, one count of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, one count of creating child pornography, seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

The charges that his father faces include four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference with a minor.

The release added that the victims are being supported by the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre which provides wrap-around support for children, youths and families who have been impacted by severe and complex abuse.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb....view detail