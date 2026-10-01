Fazilka man held in Sri Ganganagar with 1 lakh prescription drug pills

A 55-year-old man from Fazilka was arrested in neighbouring Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan after police recovered more than 1 lakh prescription and controlled-drug pills and capsules from a car during checking, according to an FIR registered at Sadar Ganganagar police station on September 28.

A case has been registered under Sections 8/22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT)

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The accused, identified as Bhoopram Soni, a resident of Fazilka, was intercepted near Lovkush Vatika in the Gautam Budh Nagar area while travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 36,000 Pregabalin capsules, 64,800 Tapentadol tablets and 50 Tramadol Hydrochloride sustained-release tablets, taking the total number of pills and capsules to 1,00,850.

According to the FIR, the Pregabalin and Tapentadol medicines were packed in cartons kept on the rear seat and in the boot of the car. The Tramadol tablets were allegedly found in a transparent plastic bag near the driver’s seat.

Police said Soni failed to produce bills, prescriptions or other documents authorising possession of the medicines. The recovered material and the vehicle were subsequently seized, while samples were collected for investigation, according to the FIR.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 8/22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 8/22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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