2 narcotics smugglers held with over 9-kg heroin in Punjab’s Fazilka

Fazilka police claimed to have nabbed two drug smugglers with 9-kgs of heroin, reportedly dropped from a drone, in Fazilka on Saturday.

The arrested duo were travelling on a bike, carrying 9 kilos and 387 grams of heroin. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

Avneet Kaur, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka said the two smugglers, Hoshiar Singh and Gurpreet Singh were arrested by police from Dhandi Kadim village in Fazilka. The duo were travelling on a bike, carrying 9 kilos and 387 grams of heroin, three bags, one blinking ball and two rubber toys.

“During investigation, arrested accused allegedly disclosed that one Amandeep Singh is the head of their group, who came in contact with Pakistani smugglers to smuggle this consignment through a drone from Pakistan,” said SSP.

“A case was registered against Amandeep Singh, Baggu Singh, Binder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hoshiar Singh and some unknown persons under Sections 379,411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code besides Sections 21,23,28,29,30 of the NDPS Act PS Sadar while further probe was on,” added the SSP. On Saturday evening, director general of police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav took to twitter to inform about the arrest of the two smugglers and recovery of 9.397-kg heroin.

