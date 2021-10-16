FCI goes slow on paddy procurement in Punjab, officials flag issue with central agency

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured only 0.7% (12,478 tonnes) of its allocated 5% share (90,000 tonnes) of paddy in Punjab during the ongoing kharif marketing season against the last year’s figure of 52,800 tonnes till the corresponding date, officials familiar with the matter said.

The state food and civil supplies department has asked the central agency, which drives public distribution across the country, to speed up the procurement process. Senior department officials said they have taken up the matter with the corporation management and even shot off a demi-official letter in this regard.

The department said that of the 136 mandis the FCI was allocated in all 23 districts, the agency has entered only 33 mandis in nine districts. Officials in the rest of 103 mandis across 14 districts are waiting for the FCI staff to start purchase.

“Historically speaking, the FCI procures less than its allocated share but this time what they have purchased so far is negligible. If they have any problem they should take up with the issue with the department concerned or should not have accepted the allocation in the first place,” said state government official.

The FCI procures 10-15% of total wheat produce in Punjab but it shies away from purchasing its share of paddy as the percentage of grain loss in case of rice is higher.

“The FCI should actually support the state government in this massive operation. The state has fulfilled all norms mandated by the corporation,” said state food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

FCI general manager incharge of Punjab Arshdeep Thind said the corporation staff was out in the field. “We are making purchases in mandis allocated to us if paddy has arrived there,” he said.