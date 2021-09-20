Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fearing reprisal, Ludhiana cops clam up during welfare meet
chandigarh news

Fearing reprisal, Ludhiana cops clam up during welfare meet

At least, 150 police personnel of different ranks had taken part in the police welfare meeting in Ludhiana, but they avoided raising the issues fearing reprisal
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:47 AM IST
A Ludhiana cop said undue pressure by seniors, interference of politicians, insufficient sleep and consequent health problems are also some issues, which should have been raised during the welfare meet, but no one dared to do so, fearing reprisal, (Representative Image/HT File)

After much coaxing, overworked police personnel told newly appointed commissioner of police Naunihal Singh that they were facing issues such as staff crunch and overextended duty hours during a welfare meeting on Sunday.

At least, 150 police personnel of different ranks had taken part in the police welfare meeting, including two police personnel from each police station and wings. When the commissioner asked the police personnel about the problems they were facing, no one dared to speak up.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that many officers shirked from flagging several issues that had been plaguing the police force, fearing reprisal from seniors. “Most of us have to purchase fuel for our police vehicles from our own pockets as we do not get enough fuel from the department. We also have to arrange for stationery, and material to seize the recovered items without the department’s support.”

Agreeing a second cop said undue pressure by seniors, interference of politicians, insufficient sleep and consequent health problems are also some issues, which should have been raised during the welfare meet, but no one dared to do so.

Later, after the commissioner encouraged them saying that he “could only help them, if they spoke up,” did some personnel raise the issue of the acute staff crunch, and the police control room employees said that are forced to work 24-hour shifts.

The commissioner of police said that after fresh recruitments, the police commissionerate will get new police personnel and private security guards will be roped in to guard markets, and industrial areas with help of NGOs, industrialists and traders associations.

The police personnel also said they were having trouble withdrawing money from their employees provident funds and the commissioner assured them that the problem will be resolved at the earliest.

