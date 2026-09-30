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Feeding strays outside designated spots to invite action, says Shimla mayor

Councillors also expressed concern over the growing monkey menace. The councillors demanded effective measures to tackle the problem.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026, 07:39:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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The growing menace of monkeys and stray dogs dominated the Shimla Municipal Corporation house meeting on Tuesday, with mayor Surender Chauhan warning of action against those feeding stray dogs outside designated feeding points.

Feeding strays outside designated spots to invite action, says Shimla mayor
Feeding strays outside designated spots to invite action, says Shimla mayor

Councillors pointed out that many dhaba owners and other individuals feed leftover food to dogs on the streets, causing the animals to congregate in specific locations and attack passersby.

In response, the mayor said dogs could be fed only at feeding points designated by the corporation, and those violating the rule would face action.

Chauhan announced that 18 lakh would be spent to upgrade the dog shelter at Tutikandi. The current capacity of about 30 dogs will be expanded to accommodate around 300 dogs.

The MC also decided to launch an anti-rabies vaccination drive from October 3 to 13 across the city to tackle the stray dog menace. Following this, a sterilisation drive for stray dogs will commence on October 15.

The issue of pet dog registration was also raised during the meeting. The MC stressed that the registration of pet dogs would be mandatory in the city, and urged residents to comply with the regulations.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Feeding strays outside designated spots to invite action, says Shimla mayor
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