Mohali: Hippo birth at Chhatbir zoo after 15 years

After a 15-year-gap, a female hippopotamus calf was born on April 8 at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir.

A baby hippopotamus was born at Chhatbir zoo after a gap of 15 years.

Sharing details, zoo field director Kalpana K said mother hippopotamus, Surita , and her calf are under constant supervision by the zoo’s animal care team. The team has been ensuring that they get appropriate diet and care. She added that this is major milestone for the zoo as it has happened after a long gap. The baby hippopotamus and her mother will remain off exhibit for a few weeks to ensure that they can grow strong and develop a bond.

The zoo had recently welcomed many animals from the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, as part of an exchange programme approved by central zoo authority.

Among the arrivals was a sloth bear couple and two pairs of marsh crocodile– a medium-sized broad-snouted subspecies also known as mugger crocodile. It is native to freshwater habitats from southern Iran to the Indian subcontinent, where it inhabits marshes, lakes, rivers and artificial ponds.

The new entrants also included a pair of bonnet macaques, which can be found in big numbers across the Indian peninsula. Chhatbir already housed bonnet macaques and the other pair is to prevent inbreeding and keep the bloodline pure.

