Ferozepur: 14-yr-old student dies as auto overturns in dense fog

A 14-year-old school student died and another was critically injured after an auto-rickshaw carrying students overturned in dense fog here on Monday, police said. Students walk to their school amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

According to the police, the incident occurred near Pandori Khattrian village in the Zira area when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seven to eight students were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time. Harshkaran Singh (14) and Gurvinder Singh (14), both Class-9 students of government high school, Pandori Khattrian, sustained serious injuries. They were first taken to a hospital in Zira and later referred to Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, the police said. Harshkaran succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Gurvinder’s condition was stated to be serious, they added.

Punjab tightens school vehicle safety norms amid fog

Chandigarh

The social security, women, and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Monday issued directions for the implementation of the safe school vehicle policy across the state. She said that under the transport department’s safe school vehicle policy, regular checking of school vehicles will be conducted in the state, and compliance with all prescribed norms will be ensured to avoid any kind of mishap. Highlighting key safety measures, the minister said that during foggy conditions, ensuring proper visibility, reducing vehicle speed, using reflectors, and keeping headlights and fog lights switched on have been made mandatory.

She directed schools that no undue pressure should be put on drivers if school vehicles get delayed due to fog.

Cold conditions persist across Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh Punjab and Haryana remained under the influence of a cold spell on Monday, even as the minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above the seasonal average in several parts of both states.

According to the local meteorological department, Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 9.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. Ludhiana registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the average.

Other cities in Punjab also remained cold. Patiala recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while Pathankot logged a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius. Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur saw their minimum temperatures settle 9.8, 8.8 and 7.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Hisar recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, while Karnal registered 9 degrees Celsius, both two notches above normal.

Other areas in the state also reported cold conditions, with Narnaul at 6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak at 10 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani at 7 degrees Celsius and Sirsa at 9.6 degrees Celsius.