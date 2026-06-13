Ferozepur: CBI arrests 2 railway staffers for demanding 60,000 bribe

Ferozepur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two employees of the Ferozepur railway division in connection with an alleged bribery case involving a departmental disciplinary matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two employees of the Ferozepur railway division in connection with an alleged bribery case involving a departmental disciplinary matter.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Pawan Kumar, a senior clerk posted in the divisional railway manager (DRM) office, Ferozepur, in the last week of April. In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the accused officials demanded money in exchange for securing relief in disciplinary proceedings initiated against him in connection with three chargesheets, officials familiar with the matter said.

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The complainant alleged that the accused claimed they could influence the outcome of the proceedings and facilitate a favourable decision. The complaint further referred to an alleged demand of ₹60,000, which was purportedly sought on behalf of an unidentified public servant linked to the divisional administration.

Following the receipt of the complaint, the CBI conducted a verification exercise. During the course of the inquiry, it was further alleged that after the complainant refused to pay the demanded amount, a departmental penalty was imposed upon him.

The complainant also alleged that the accused later approached him again and reiterated the demand, assuring him that the penalty could be influenced or mitigated at the appellate stage. He claimed that he was warned of adverse consequences if he failed to comply with the demand.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed Dharmbir, a senior section engineer in the power department, and Vijay Kumar, technician-I in the carriage and wagon department, were apprehended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed Dharmbir, a senior section engineer in the power department, and Vijay Kumar, technician-I in the carriage and wagon department, were apprehended. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials familiar with the investigation said the probe is currently at a preliminary stage and may widen in the coming days. Investigators are reportedly examining the possible involvement of other railway officials and employees, as well as the role of the unidentified public servant whose name surfaced during the inquiry.

Officials indicated that further arrests, searches and questioning cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses.

The CBI has registered a case under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

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The CBI has not issued any official statement regarding the matter. Railway authorities in the Ferozepur division also declined to comment. Repeated calls and text messages sent to the divisional railway manager seeking a response did not receive any reply.