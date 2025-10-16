Festive frenzy turns chaotic amid encroachments in Panchkula markets

With the Diwali rush in full swing, residents and shoppers are struggling to navigate Panchkula’s key markets as encroachments along walkways and corridors turn bustling bazaars into congested pathways. What should have been a smooth festive shopping experience has instead become a test of patience for pedestrians. A shop in Panchkula’s Sector 9 blatantly encroaching upon on a walkway, limiting space for movement of shoppers. (Sant Arora/HT)

In Sectors 7, 8, 9, 11, and 16, shopkeepers have placed goods, mannequins, and promotional items on public corridors, narrowing pathways and forcing pedestrians to move in a single file.

Electronics, clothing, and gifting shops have also spread their displays onto walkways, making movement difficult, especially during peak hours. Many residents say they are forced onto main roads as walkways remain blocked, raising safety concerns.

The situation is particularly challenging in Sectors 7, 9, and 11, where footfall is highest. “Shopping has become a struggle. You can’t walk freely and half the corridor is blocked by shop displays,” said Mohit, a resident of Sector 10, who often shops in Sector 9.

Some shopkeepers said they are trying to balance festive sales with public convenience. “We put some displays outside to attract customers during Diwali, but we try to ensure pedestrians can still move comfortably,” said Kuldeep Kumar, a shop owner in Sector 11.

Residents have warned that crowded walkways increase the risk of accidents or fire. With narrow pathways and limited space, any short circuit or misstep could escalate quickly, and fire brigade vehicles or emergency officials could face difficulty accessing affected areas. A fire department official, however, said they are fully prepared for any emergencies during the festive season.

While officers from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) were contacted by the HT, they did not provide any response regarding the encroachment issue. In contrast, municipal commissioner RK Singh stated that the municipal corporation (MC) is reviewing the situation daily and taking action against encroachers in the market areas falling under its jurisdiction.

As per available information, HSVP is responsible for taking action on encroachments in major market areas adjacent to the city’s main roads, while the MC has jurisdiction over the internal markets within the sectors.

Residents also noted that some stalls set up outside shops, though permitted, are positioned in a way that could pose risks in case of any untoward incident, further emphasising the need for proper monitoring. They have urged both the MC and HSVP to take prompt action to ensure corridors and walkways remain safe, clear, and accessible, preventing pedestrians from being forced onto main roads during the festive rush.