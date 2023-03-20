Few hours of rain sinks Mohali Phase-5 parking, visitors hassled

Even the few hours of rain left the city parking lots covered in sludge, leaving commuters manoeuvre their way around to get to the markets.

The Phase-5 market in Mohali covered in sludge after Saturday’s rain. (HT Photo)

The Phase-5 market, a big draw for its wholesale food shops, clothing outlets, gyms, banks, and restaurants, had undergone repairs to tackle the problem of waterlogging — with the civic body having dug up the area and laying drainage pipes in the market.

However, even after five months since the work was completed, no recarpeting work has been carried out in the market, shop owners and visitors complained. Even on days without rain, the parking remains covered in gravel and debris.

Tarun Saini, who was visiting the market for work, complained that even a few hours of rain had left the market practically inaccessible.

“The parking area was covered in muddy water and sludge. Fortunately, I was in a car and somehow managed to visit the store. The civic body should fix the issue,” he added.

Recalling a similar experience, Prerna Sharma, a Phase 4 resident who was riding a scooter, said, “The sludge had made the parking lot slippery. It was difficult to ride a two-wheeler there. I had to park my scooter on the roadside to avoid falling.”

The sludge in the parking lot is also adding to dust pollution on the road as vehicle tyres were covered with sand and led to the spreading of soil on the road.

Addressing the issue, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi acknowledged that the parking lot has been facing a water logging problem for a long time, adding, “We have passed a tender for ₹60 lakh during the recently held meeting and the parking lot will be repaired soon.”

The situation, however, was no different near the Phase 7 area. Rain had brought the sand, gravel and other material from the under-construction shopping complex onto the road. Commuters also faced a rough time at the PCL Chowk in view of the ongoing road repair work.