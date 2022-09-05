Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FIBA Asian Championship 2022: 2 Ludhiana girls in India's basketball team

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:43 PM IST

The Ludhiana girls will participate in International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s Asian Championship 2022 being played in Bengaluru from September 5 to 11.

General secretary of Punjab Basketball Association Teja Singh Dhaliwal said consistent discipline and improvement in the game of both the Ludhiana players helped them seal their spot in the Indian team for FIBA Asian Championship 2022. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District girls Manmeet Kaur and Karanveer Kaur have been selected in Indian U-18 women’s team for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s Asian Championship 2022 being played in Bengaluru from September 5 to 11.

General secretary of Punjab Basketball Association Teja Singh Dhaliwal said consistent discipline and improvement in the game of both the players helped them seal their spot in the Indian team which is a matter of pride for Punjab.

The girls took coaching at LBA centre under national level coach of the local Sports department Saloni.

