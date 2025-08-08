File contempt of court petition against Punjab: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the BJP government in Haryana should file a contempt petition against the Punjab government for not complying with the Supreme Court order on completing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The former CM said that the Congress has been repeatedly pointing out that the Punjab government is disobeying the decision of the Supreme Court but the Haryana government is just wasting time by holding fruitless meetings,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said it is high time that the state government stopped “playing the game of holding futile meetings” with the neighbouring Punjab. “It is the responsibility of the Union government to get Haryana its due share of water,’’ Hooda said.

“The Supreme Court had handed over the responsibility of getting Haryana’s share of water to the central government. There is a BJP government both in Haryana and at the Centre. In such a situation, Haryana should have got its share of water by now. But this did not happen due to the anti-Haryana attitude of the BJP,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader said by increasing the collector rate, the BJP government has made it difficult for the average middle class family to build a house.

“Last year in December 2024, the government had increased the collector rate drastically. It is clear that the BJP is an anti-poor and anti-middle class,” he said.