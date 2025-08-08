Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

File contempt of court petition against Punjab: Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 08:38 am IST

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said it is high time that the state government stopped “playing the game of holding futile meetings” with the neighbouring Punjab.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the BJP government in Haryana should file a contempt petition against the Punjab government for not complying with the Supreme Court order on completing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

The former CM said that the Congress has been repeatedly pointing out that the Punjab government is disobeying the decision of the Supreme Court but the Haryana government is just wasting time by holding fruitless meetings,” he said.
The former CM said that the Congress has been repeatedly pointing out that the Punjab government is disobeying the decision of the Supreme Court but the Haryana government is just wasting time by holding fruitless meetings,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said it is high time that the state government stopped “playing the game of holding futile meetings” with the neighbouring Punjab. “It is the responsibility of the Union government to get Haryana its due share of water,’’ Hooda said.

“The Supreme Court had handed over the responsibility of getting Haryana’s share of water to the central government. There is a BJP government both in Haryana and at the Centre. In such a situation, Haryana should have got its share of water by now. But this did not happen due to the anti-Haryana attitude of the BJP,” Hooda said.

The former CM said that the Congress has been repeatedly pointing out that the Punjab government is disobeying the decision of the Supreme Court but the Haryana government is just wasting time by holding fruitless meetings,” he said.

The Congress leader said by increasing the collector rate, the BJP government has made it difficult for the average middle class family to build a house.

“Last year in December 2024, the government had increased the collector rate drastically. It is clear that the BJP is an anti-poor and anti-middle class,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / File contempt of court petition against Punjab: Hooda
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On