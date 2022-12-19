Filling of vacant teachers’ posts: Education dept asks Ludhiana govt schools to update data

In a bid to ascertain the number of posts of teachers lying vacant in the government schools on which new teachers will be appointed, the education department has directed the district education officers(Secondary) and school heads to update the information regarding the same on the e-Punjab portal.

As the department is proceeding to fill the vacant posts of teachers in the upper primary schools, the newly-recruited teachers will be allotted stations at the earliest, said the order.

In its order, the director of the education department asked the DEOs and school heads to make sure the information is uploaded by 5 pm December 19, so that lists of vacant posts can be prepared.

It said that in case of the retirement, transfer and promotion of the teachers, the school heads would make sure that the data is updated on the portal. In case of any wrong representation of the posts on the portal the school heads would be held responsible for the same, he added.

Written exams for as many as 4767 new and backlog posts of teachers in the Master Cadre including 912 Maths, 859 Science, 240 Hindi, 534 Punjabi 633 Social science and 790 English teachers were conducted in August and September this year. An education department official requesting anonymity said that the department is conducting scrutiny of the documents of the teachers, it is expected that the final lists will be issued soon.

The teachers will be allotted stations based on the information updated on the portal.