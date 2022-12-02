Fillip To Tourism: Kashmir hoteliers, artisans rejoice as tourist influx sets cash registers ringing

The years spent during the pandemic-induced lockdown were the worst for M Umar, a 31-year-old shikara owner, who runs his business from the Dal Lake. Umar had barely recovered from his bout with the Covid-19 virus when a fire destroyed his house and the travel restrictions meant no tourists and no earnings.

For his family, comprising five siblings and an ailing mother, it was a rough period. He took a loan and was in constant distress. A record tourism boom in the Himalayan valley this year, however, changed all that.

He earned enough to pay back his loan of ₹1.5 lakh, pay his younger brother’s annual BTech fee and even put aside savings for the first time after the death of his father more than a decade ago.

“Tourists came in droves this year as a fresh wave of spring. It was after 10 years that I did some splendid business,” Umar said. “I think the income associated with tourism saw a boom in the last 12 months.”

Tourism officials said the Kashmir valley witnessed a record arrival of tourists after decades. Initial estimates put the number at 23 lakh till October this year — the highest ever. The same has given a boost to the Valley’s urban economy, particularly the hotel and allied industry.

Dubbing it the best year for business since the 1990s, Gulmarg Hoteliers Club president Mukhtar Shah said, “Both winter and summer seasons were packed and the scenario is still promising, with enquiries by prospective visitors still pouring in. In Gulmarg alone, we saw 80-90% bookings throughout the year.”

Expressing hope that the same would make up for losses suffered in recent years, Shah said, “A boom in tourism reduces unemployment. Drivers, waiters, shop owners, salesmen, and even our sister stakeholders like Kashmir handicrafts and horticulture industry like dry fruits and saffron are benefitting.”

Till October-end, the tourist count had crossed 23 lakh — with domestic tourists accounting for a majority of visitors. A total of 3.5 lakh of them were Amarnath yatris. The highest grossing months were visitors May with 3.75 lakh, followed by June with 3.4 lakh and April with 2.8 lakh.

The Tulip garden on the banks of Dal Lake, which opened in the last week of March, also drew in an all-time high of over 3.5 lakh visitors this year.

Tourists buoy hopes of houseboat owners

Houseboat owners at the Dal Lake earned between ₹800 to ₹3,000 per night per room, prompting many of them to renovate their decrepit boats.

Introduced by the British before independence and called ‘palaces of water’, these floating houses made of deodar (cedar) wood and walnut interiors have been an important part of Kashmir’s tourism sector. This year finally ended the long wait for renovations.

Houseboat Owners Association general secretary Abdul Rashid said the four months of tourism from April to July were “game changing”, adding, “For years our boats have been ageing. This year we had good business and that has helped us improve the infrastructure, laying flooring, replacing curtains and carpets.”

“And not only houseboat owners, but the shikara walas, flower sellers, dhabas, auto and cab drivers, handicraft artisans all did good business,” he added.

The handicraft sector also saw a change in fortunes, with souvenirs and wearables like shawls and embroidery suits selling like hot cakes. Kousar Shah, a paper mache artisan, said “I know many sellers and dealers who take products from us and would go to Goa, and Himachal every year, but they have stayed back this year. One can see our people in Pahalgam, Gulmarg and around Dal Lake as business has gone up.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Sheikh Ashiq said tourism has played some role in helping the urban economy this year, but highlighted a looming liquidity crunch.

“Trade was under some stress, but things have picked up now. Hopefully, that continues through the winter,” he said, adding that a private delegation is touring countries in south-east Asia to attract tourists.

The hope of continued growth is also apparent in the conversation with Umar — who remains upbeat that he would be able to save enough for mahr, “I want to earn money for my marriage next year. Let’s hope the tourist arrivals never stop.”