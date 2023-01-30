FIR against ex-chief parliamentary secy in suicide case of a former Punjab Congress councilor

In the suicide case of a former Congress councilor , the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code, against senior BJP leader and former chief parliamentary secretary K D Bhandari and some other persons whose names were mentioned in the suicide note left behind by the deceased. However, no arrest has been made so far. Station house officer Jatinder Kumar of police station no 1, has confirmed the development. He said the FIR has been registered on the statement of deceased’s brother.

The deceased had consumed poison to end his life. He had left a suicide note in which he had accused Bhandari and others of harassing him. The former BJP legislator had refuted the charges stating that he had no contact with the deceased nor was he involved in harassment if there was any.

The deceased was involved in a case of misappropriation of government funds in which he had secured bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court. The enquiry against him was reportedly initiated on the complaint of Bhandari. An FIR was lodged against him last year at division number 8 police station for siphoning off grant for projects, which never came up.