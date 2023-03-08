FIR against protesters day after they block national highway in Ludhiana

A day after a group of protesters blocked the national highway outside Sahnewal police station alleging police inaction in a matter relating to ‘hurting of religious sentiments’, an FIR was registered against three persons and their unidentified aides.

An FIR was registered against protesters a day after they block national highway in Ludhiana. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have booked Gursewak Singh of Anandpur Colony, Sarabjit Singh of Jalla village of Payal, Navneet Kumar alias Gopi and their unidentified aides.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Antra Sidhu, a resident of Jassian village.

In her complaint, Sidhu said she was going to Sahnewal in a three-wheeler. When she reached near the police station, she found that a group of people had blocked the national highway and a jam-like situation had been created with hundreds of vehicles stuck on the highway. The agitators were shouting slogans and threatening the commuters, Sidhu alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 283 (obstruction or injury to any person in public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the National Highway Act has been registered against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per information, a group had gone to the Sahnewal police station, seeking action against a person for reportedly making some comments against a religion. Later, the group and their supporters blocked the highway stating that police had not lodged any FIR. The protest continued for around two hours, causing a lot inconvenience to the commuters.