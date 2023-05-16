Ludhiana: Day after mishap injured 45 people, police book two bus drivers

A day after a collision between a PRTC bus and school bus at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Jagraon left 45 people, including 38 school students, injured, the police on Tuesday filed an FIR against drivers of both the vehicles.

They have been booked for rash driving, causing injuries to school students and passengers and attempting to commit culpable homicide.

The accused have been identified as school bus driver Gurmukh Singh of Daudhar village and PRTC bus driver Lakhvir Singh of Kot Ise Khan village of Moga.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of ASI Darshan Singh. The complainant said that they came to know about the road mishap on Monday afternoon.

When they reached the spot, they found that the highway authority had closed one side of the road due to ongoing project work following which the traffic of both sides was diverted to one side of the road.

The ASI said that the school bus driver and that of the PRTC were driving recklessly and had put the lives of children and passengers in danger.

A case under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (reckless driver), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been lodged against the drivers of both vehicles.

Gurmukh had suffered injuries in the mishap and was admitted to hospital, while the Lakhvir had managed to escape from the spot.

At least 45 people, including 38 school students, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a PRTC bus and school bus near Kothey Baggu of Jagraon on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Monday afternoon.

