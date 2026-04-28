Fire breaks out at cosmetic-pharmaceutical factory in Panchkula

A fire broke out on Monday morning around 8.30 at a cosmetic-pharmaceutical factory located on the Raipur Rani–Mauli road in Panchkula. Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade teams and local police reached the spot and safely evacuated the workers from the factory.

A fire incident was also reported at a government building in Panchkula’s Sector 11 on Monday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

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Firefighting teams rushed to the scene and began efforts to control the blaze. Considering the intensity of the fire, additional fire tenders were called in from Narayangarh, Alipur, and Panchkula fire stations. Several other factories are also located in the vicinity of the company.

Police sub-inspector Pritam Singh, station house officer of Raipur Rani, said that the fire was finally brought under control around 2 pm. He added that the police are ascertaining the exact cause of the fire and investigating whether it was an act of mischief. However, the primary cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. Closed-circuit television cameras were also installed on the premises.

According to available information, more than 200 workers are employed in the company. As soon as the fire erupted, all workers were immediately taken out and the fire department was informed.

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{{^usCountry}} Forest department launches fire safety drive in Panchkula villages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forest department launches fire safety drive in Panchkula villages {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Ambala range of the Haryana forest department launched a forest fire safety campaign in villages across Panchkula to protect nearby forest areas. Residents living near forests were sensitized through public announcements and informed about preventive measures, with an appeal to stay vigilant. People were also urged to immediately report any fire incidents to the department for timely action and damage control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ambala range of the Haryana forest department launched a forest fire safety campaign in villages across Panchkula to protect nearby forest areas. Residents living near forests were sensitized through public announcements and informed about preventive measures, with an appeal to stay vigilant. People were also urged to immediately report any fire incidents to the department for timely action and damage control. {{/usCountry}}

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