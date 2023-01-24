Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

A fire broke out in a cotton shop located on Chaurhi Sadak, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.

The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of quilts and other clothes. Three vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames after one-and-a-half hours. A fire brigade officer said that they received a phone call reporting the fire incident around 12:20 pm.

Prima facie, the fire was reported due to a short circuit. No death or injury has been reported in the incident.

Shopkeeper Bharat Bhushan said, “quilts were kept in the shop for sale. Suddenly, the nearby shopkeeper observed smoke coming out of my shop and informed me. Before I could do anything, it took the shape of fire. When I raised an alarm, nearby shopkeepers rushed and tried to control it, but the fire spread swiftly due to cotton.”

The shopkeeper claimed that the fire broke out due to sparking in the wires outside his shop. He said that goods and belongings worth lakhs were burnt to ashes.

After seeing the fire, nearby shopkeepers also closed their shops and moved out.

Officials at the fire brigade office said that as soon as the information was received, three fire tenders reached the spot. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the electric wires outside the shop.