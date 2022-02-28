Fire ravages garment store in Mohali’s Phase 11
Articles worth ₹20 lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in the basement of a garments shop at the Phase-11 market on Saturday night.
Fire officer ML Verma said they got a call around 10 pm on Saturday that a fire had started in the basement of “Gur Kirpa Garments” and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “Since the basement was stocked with clothes, the fire spread very fast and all clothes were burnt,” he said.
Verma added that though the exact reason for the fire was still being determined, it seemed to have been caused by a short-circuit.
Sandeep Kumar, owner of the shop, said he closed the shop around 9 pm and on reaching home, he got a call around 10 pm that smoke was emitting from his shop. When he rushed to store, he found that the fire had ravaged all garments kept in the basement, causing him a loss of nearly ₹20 lakh.
