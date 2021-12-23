Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire safety NOC in Mohali: Three weeks after notice deadline, violators yet to comply
chandigarh news

Fire safety NOC in Mohali: Three weeks after notice deadline, violators yet to comply

In October this year, the fire department had issued around 150 notices to commercial establishments in Phase 8-B to obtain the NOC after ensuring fire-safety measures on their premises
Through a survey last year, the Mohali fire department had identified various properties, including high-rise buildings and commercial establishments, that did not comply with fire-safety norms. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:17 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Over three weeks after the deadline to comply with fire department’s notices expired on November 30, over 150 violators in Mohali have yet to apply for the no-objection certificate (NOC).

In October this year, the fire department had issued around 150 notices to commercial establishments in Phase 8-B to obtain the NOC after ensuring fire-safety measures on their premises. But not one has applied so far, reflecting non-compliance of fire safety instructions as well.

“We have asked for a detailed list of the violators from the fire department, following which we will be sealing their units. We have given them enough chances now,” said municipal corporation commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg.

However, whether any unit will be penalised remains to be seen, as MC has not acted against any violator for the past three years, despite sending out 600 notices annually.

Even in February this year, 600 notices were slapped on violators, with an ultimatum of 15 days, but 10 months later, no violating structure has been sealed.

RELATED STORIES

Through a survey last year, the fire department had identified various properties, including high-rise buildings and commercial establishments, that did not comply with fire-safety norms. The violations included the presence of only a single entry and exit point, which could prove dangerous in an emergency.

Fire extinguishers were missing on many floors and those available did not have the ISI mark. Hose reels, smoke detection alarm system and illuminated exit signs were also found missing in most buildings. Several showrooms had loose electricity wiring.

At several industrial units and housing societies, there was no underground static water storage tank of 75,000-litre capacity with pump, as required under fire-safety rules, and terrace water tanks with at least 10,000-litre capacity were also missing. Absence of a fire control room and emergency lifts with firemen switch was also among the violations.

Last year in March, readymade clothes worth lakhs were gutted in a fire at Vishal Mega Mart, Phase 5.

A factory on Barwala Road in Dera Bassi was ravaged in December 2020. Earlier, 2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which had left 18 workers injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP