Fire safety NOC in Mohali: Three weeks after notice deadline, violators yet to comply

Over three weeks after the deadline to comply with fire department’s notices expired on November 30, over 150 violators in Mohali have yet to apply for the no-objection certificate (NOC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October this year, the fire department had issued around 150 notices to commercial establishments in Phase 8-B to obtain the NOC after ensuring fire-safety measures on their premises. But not one has applied so far, reflecting non-compliance of fire safety instructions as well.

“We have asked for a detailed list of the violators from the fire department, following which we will be sealing their units. We have given them enough chances now,” said municipal corporation commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg.

However, whether any unit will be penalised remains to be seen, as MC has not acted against any violator for the past three years, despite sending out 600 notices annually.

Even in February this year, 600 notices were slapped on violators, with an ultimatum of 15 days, but 10 months later, no violating structure has been sealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through a survey last year, the fire department had identified various properties, including high-rise buildings and commercial establishments, that did not comply with fire-safety norms. The violations included the presence of only a single entry and exit point, which could prove dangerous in an emergency.

Fire extinguishers were missing on many floors and those available did not have the ISI mark. Hose reels, smoke detection alarm system and illuminated exit signs were also found missing in most buildings. Several showrooms had loose electricity wiring.

At several industrial units and housing societies, there was no underground static water storage tank of 75,000-litre capacity with pump, as required under fire-safety rules, and terrace water tanks with at least 10,000-litre capacity were also missing. Absence of a fire control room and emergency lifts with firemen switch was also among the violations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year in March, readymade clothes worth lakhs were gutted in a fire at Vishal Mega Mart, Phase 5.

A factory on Barwala Road in Dera Bassi was ravaged in December 2020. Earlier, 2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which had left 18 workers injured.