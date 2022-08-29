Firing at Nalagarh court, close shave for undertrial

Two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at an undertrial but missed the target at Nalagarh court complex in Solan district on Monday.

Also read: Singapore national arrested for raping Russian woman in Manali

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baddi superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla said the incident took place around noon when the undertrial, Ajay alias Sunny, who had been brought to the Nalagarh court for a hearing in a murder case, was being taken back to the Nahan Jail.

“An unidentified person fired two shots but missed the target, while the five-member police team escorting the undertrial responded immediately. No one was injured in the incident,” said Chawla, who rushed to the spot.

He said one of the constables chased the assailants, who fled leaving behind their motorcycle. A search is on for the duo.

A case was registered under the Arms Act.

Police sources said the shooting was the fallout of a gang rivalry. Ajay was involved in a clash with a rival gang about a year ago in which a member was killed. He was the target of the rival gang who wanted to avenge the murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}