First freight train carrying cement from Punjab arrives in Anantnag

For the first time freight train loaded with cement arrived in Anantnag which the railway has described as a historical milestone in the railway journey of J&K. Earlier this year the first passenger train started plying between Srinagar and Katra, Jammu. The first loaded freight train arrives at Anantnag railway station, J&K, on Saturday. (PTI)

“First freight train to the Kashmir valley:

- Today (9.8.2025) first freight train reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network.

- Transportation by railway network will reduce cost for our citizens living in Kashmir valley,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on X while sharing the picture of the first freight train on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, lauded the arrival of the first freight train to the Kashmir valley, marking a significant milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network.

Responding to a post by the Union minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister said that the development will enhance both progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity.”

Chief public relations officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said it’s a historic development for regional connectivity.

“A freight train has successfully reached Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley for the first time from Rupnagar, Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network. The arrival of freight train, carrying cement, is set to accelerate infrastructure projects and improve living standards for the people of Kashmir,” he said in a statement, adding that the inaugural freight train was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement. “The journey, spanning approximately 600 kilometers, culminated at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed today in less than 18 hours. This event marks the first-ever cement loading specifically for this facility, underscoring its readiness to support a new era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir region,” he said.

He said that the cement transported on this train will be used for crucial projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, public infrastructure, and residential housing in the Kashmir Valley.

“The arrival of this first freight train is not just a logistical achievement but a powerful symbol of progress and integration, paving the way for a more connected and prosperous Kashmir Valley,” the statement said.

The start of freight train could be beneficial for the fruit industry of Kashmir as it would not only save time but also bring down the rates and in a short span of time the fruit produced in Kashmir could reach various parts of the country.

The Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, which connected Kashmir with the rest of the country, are getting good response from people, officials said.