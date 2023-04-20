Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Rain, hail cause mercury to dive to 34.6°C

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 20, 2023 02:11 AM IST

According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, this was the year’s first hail; light hail of 3 mm diameter was recorded between 4.55 pm and 4.58 pm at IMD’s Sector 39 observatory

A fresh Western Disturbance brought along 12.4mm rain and hail in some parts of the city on Wednesday.

The change in weather caused Chandigarh’s maximum temperature to drop from 39.4°C on Tuesday to 34.6°C on Wednesday, 0.2 degrees above normal. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The change in weather caused the maximum temperature to drop from 39.4°C on Tuesday to 34.6°C on Wednesday, 0.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also plunged from 25.1°C to 19.6°C, 0.4 degrees above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the year’s first hail. Light hail of 3 mm diameter was recorded between 4.55 pm and 4.58 pm at IMD’s Sector 39 observatory.

IMD officials said the hail was caused by clouds forming at a greater height. Chances of rain will continue on Thursday and Friday as well.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C, and the minimum temperature between 17°C and 19°C.

Storm disrupts power in Mohali

The thunderstorm on Wednesday wiped out power in several parts of Mohali.

The worst affected were Balongi, Barmajra, Kharar, Dhakoli and Nayagaon, where there was no power for six to 10 hours.

Two PSPCL employees had a miraculous escape after a transformer collapsed in Kharar during repair work.

A PSPCL official said during the storm, there were series of tripping of grids at regular intervals and in some places, trees also fell on wires, disrupting power supply.

Satwinder Singh Sehmbi, superintending engineering, PSPCL, Mohali circle, said employees were working tirelessly to restore the supply.

