Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five bookies arrested from residential society in Mohali
chandigarh news

Five bookies arrested from residential society in Mohali

Mohali police have recovered two laptops, 12 smartphones, eight keypad phones, and a suitcase phone-loading machine having a set-up of 20 mobile phones from the arrested bookies
Police arrested five bookies from a residential society in Mohali. (HT File)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali police arrested five cricket bookies during a drive against unverified tenants at Homeland Heights in Sector 70 on late Monday evening.

The suspects have been identified as Abimanyu, Pawandeep, Himanshu Mahajan, Tahir Mahajan, and Manik Bansal. The alleged mastermind Rubal Mahajan managed to escape. Police have recovered two laptops, 12 smartphones, eight keypad phones, and a suitcase phone-loading machine having a set-up of 20 mobile phones. Police also recovered two cars, a BMW and a Toyota Innova.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhnaz Singh said that during a drive to check unverified tenants, the police team searched Homeland Heights housing society and during the checking of tower number 5, some suspicious persons were found in a flat. On probing thoroughly, police discovered they were involved in a cricket betting racket, he said.

Police also registered three FIRs against three flat owners under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) for not getting the police verification of the tenants. Notices were also issued to 200 owners who had rented their flats just a few days ago. They have to file a reply within 24 hours, failing which FIRs will be registered against them.

Around 100 policemen in support of five teams of anti-riot police conducted checks at 300 flats in Homeland Heights in Mohali.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP