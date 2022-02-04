Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five deaths, 176 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana currently has 2,235 active cases, of which 2,059 are in home isolation, 152 are admitted at private hospitals and three are at government hospitals.
As many as 16 patients, including one Ludhiana resident, are on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid in Ludhiana, has increased to 2,235. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five persons succumbed to Covid while 176 more persons were found infected with the virus in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The deceased include four males, aged 85, 82, 75, 54, and a 62- year-old female resident of Ramgarh.

The district currently has 2,235 active cases, of which 2,059 are in home isolation, 152 are admitted at private hospitals and three are at government hospitals.

As many as 16 patients, including one Ludhiana resident, are on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, has increased to 2,235.

According to the report, 1,08,711 persons have so far tested positive for the virus in the district, of which 1,04,417 have recovered. At present, there are 27 active micro-containment zones across the district.

