Five food units fined in Chandigarh for violating safety rules
The UT administration has imposed penalties up to ₹3 lakh on five Chandigarh-based food manufacturing units for violating norms of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said the food safety department had recently raided several manufacturing units in the city.
“A food manufacturing unit at Maloya village was found selling misbranded products, which were not fit for human consumption. Hence, the adjudicating officer-cum-district magistrate imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on the firm. In another case, a unit at Industrial Area, Phase 1, was fined ₹50,000 for running the food outlet in unhygienic and insanitary conditions,” Garg said.
He added, “Two units at Old Ropar Road, Manimajra, and Palsora were also found to be running under unhygienic and insanitary conditions. Hence, they were fined ₹10,000 each. In the fifth case, a unit at Sector 23 was fined ₹5,000 for running the unit without registration certificate.”
Garg advised all food business operators in Chandigarh to ensure that the food items met the requirements of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, and that all rules were being implemented at all stages of production, processing, import, distribution and sale.
Chandigarh | Chitkara University named ‘Institution of Happiness’
Chitkara University was recognised as an 'Institution of Happiness' at the Academic Excellence Conclave organised by QS I. GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in Delhi. As many as 16 similar centres have also been set up at government health centres in Phases 1, 7 and 11, Mundi Kharar, Antala, Basauli, Preet Colony (Zirakpur), Baltana, Gharuan, Mazat, Mullanpur Garibdas, Chandon, Nayangaon, Boothgarh, Palheri and Khizrabad.
Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic
The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic. The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias a resident of Palsora village, 27, Sameer. Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.
52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala
A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala's Saha town on Wednesday morning The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of son of the victim, Jagtar Singh, Memo Devi. Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan's house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.
Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record
A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection. The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra. It did not comply despite several requests.
Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue hSukhjeet Singha property transfer certificate. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.
