Five held after three pistols, ammo recovered from truck in Hoshiarpur

The police recovered three unlicensed pistols and ammunition from a pickup truck during a special check at Hariana town in Hoshiarpur district on Friday and arrested the five occupants
The arrested youngsters, who already had several criminal cases pending against them, were planning to target their rivals. (Representative photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 04:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the arrested youngsters, who already had several criminal cases pending against them, were planning to target their rivals.

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh and Ajay Kumar of Hariana, Sunny of Bajwara, Sunil of Shakala, Gurdaspur and Gaurav of Hamirpura, Amritsar. They were produced before the court and remanded in four-day police custody.

