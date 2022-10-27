Five held day after murdering friend over card game in Ludhiana

A day after the murder of a 31-year-old resident over a card game, police have arrested five of the deceased’s friends from the Dhandhari railway station just as they were trying to escape from the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Dharamjit Mishra, Anuj Kumar, Amit Kumar – residents of Gurmel Nagar, Kala of Prem Nagar and Sagar Pal of Maha Maya Nagar.

Giving out details, inspector Randhir Singh, station house officer at Daba, said the accused were consuming liquor and betting on card games in a vacant plot in Maha Maya Nagar behind the house of the victim – identified as Jham Kumar Chaudhary. The group indulged in a spat over ₹500 after the victim accused them of cheating.

Inebriated, the five men attacked the victim with bricks, bludgeoning to death. They ;ater escaped from the spot, but were spotted by the deceased’s father Deen Dayal Chaudhary.

The inspector added that they received Chaudhary’s complaint at around 2.30 am on Tuesday, narrating the incident to the police. Following the complaint, a murder case had been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased’s father had told the police that his son, who was out of a job, would often come home late in the night or the next morning after leaving home. They unsuccessfully looked for him after he did not return home on the night of Diwali. During the wee hours on Tuesday, the complainant woke up to the cries of a man nearby and went to the roof to check when he saw the accused thrashing his son with bricks. He informed the police after raising an alarm.

The inspector said police have recovered five blood-soaked bricks from the spot.

7 days after 50-yr-old’s death, police register murder case

Ludhiana

Seven days after the death of a 50-year-old man, Sadar police registered a murder case against unidentified accused after the postmortem report suggested that he was strangled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, police had inititated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC in the case.

The victim, Rachhpal Singh, 50, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra road, had gone missing on October 14 and his body was found on October 18 in agricultural fields in Gill village.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Manjeet Singh, the deceased’s son, who said his father would often walk to the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Gill road, from where he takes an auto to reach a unit where he ran a tea stall.

He added that the deceased left home at around 6.30 am on October 14 only to not return home.

The family did not suspect any foul play and no injury marks were found on the deceased’s body, following which the Sadar police had initiated the inquest proceedings and sent the body for the postmortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, station head officer at the Sadar police station said the postmortem report suggested that the deceased had been strangled to death and a under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indina Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

He added that the police suspect an old enmity behind the murder.