Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five held for robbing residents while posing as police officers in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Five held for robbing residents while posing as police officers in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police said the accused also possessed forged documents such as identity cards and appointment letters
Five accused were arrested for robbing residents while posing as police officers in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Rural police arrested five miscreants for allegedly impersonating as police officers to threaten and rob city residents and recovered uniforms of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and sub-inspector-rank officers from their possession.

Police said the accused also possessed forged documents such as identity cards and appointment letters. Moreover, the police have seized two vehicles including a Mahindra Bolero and a Maruti Alto with Punjab Police stickers.

The accused, Harkamal Singh of Phallewal village, Kulveer Singh of Bhaini Baringan village, Gurpreet Singh of Manvi village, Livtar Singh of Manvi village and Jasmandeep Singh of Lehra village.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhmander Singh, the investigating officer, said they received a tip off about the accused, dressed in wearing police uniforms, travelling towards Phallewal village in two vehicles. On the basis of tip off, the team nabbed the accused and recovered forged documents from their possession.

He said that the accused are being questioned, adding, “We are trying to trace any past criminal record of the accused as well as we are trying to know from where they have managed to get the uniform.”

RELATED STORIES

A case under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Jodhan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP