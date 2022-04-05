Five held with 2.6kg opium,1.5kg cannabis in Ludhiana

Five people were arrested with 2.6kg opium and 1.5kg cannabis in two separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first case, four people were arrested with 2.6kg opium near Quality Chowk. Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the accused – Deepak and Deen Dayal of Bihar, Vijay Singh of Lohara and Sarvesh Singh of Giaspura – for checking, while they were crossing the area in an auto-rickshaw. Vijay Singh is an auto-rickshaw driver.

Special branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said the accused would supply the narcotics in Ludhiana, Jagraon, Khanna, Sangrur and surrounding areas.

In another case, the Special Branch arrested Ranjit Pandey alias Billu of Kanganwal and recovered 1.5kg cannabis from him.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused in both the cases.