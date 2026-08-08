Five held with 21kg heroin, 970 gm ICE & weapons in Amritsar

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of five people and recovery of 21.21 kg heroin, 970 gm ICE (methamphetamine) and a .30-bore pistol with four live cartridges, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Police said Sukhpreet is a habitual offender and has previously been booked in cases under the NDPS and Arms Acts. (HT Photo)

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Preliminary investigation has revealed that the key accused was in direct contact with a foreign-based smuggler who allegedly facilitated the movement of heroin and illegal weapons across the international border for further distribution, Yadav said. Police are now investigating the network’s links and identifying others associated with the cross-border handlers.

Those arrested are identified as Gagan, alias Dishka, 23, and Jaspinder Singh, 25, both residents of Nikosaran village in Gurdaspur; Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukh, 30, of Adda Jentipur in Amritsar Rural; Abhishek Sabharwal, alias Abhi, 25, of Sharma Colony in Amritsar; and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, 26, of Channanke village in Amritsar Rural.

“Acting on intelligence, police first arrested Gagan and Jaspinder and seized the arms and ammunition from their possession. Based on their disclosures, 1.01 kg heroin and 970 gm ICE were subsequently recovered. Their interrogation led to the identification of three associates — Sukhpreet, Abhishek and Manpreet — who were arrested subsequently and another 20.2 kg heroin was recovered from their possession,” Amritsar police commissioner said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Sukhpreet is a habitual offender and has previously been booked in cases under the NDPS and Arms Acts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Sukhpreet is a habitual offender and has previously been booked in cases under the NDPS and Arms Acts. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR has been registered at Airport police station under Sections 25(6), 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act and Sections 21-C, 22-C and 29 of the NDPS Act.