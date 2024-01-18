Five locals killed in Kinnaur road mishap

AT least five people who were going to attend a roadshow were killed after their car fell into a 600-metre deep gorge in Himachal’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, police said. Kinnaur superintendent of policer Vivek Chahal said, “the all bodies had been retrieved and shifted to the regional hospital Reckong Peo. Teams of the local police and home guards assisted the rescue operation.” (iStock)

The accident occurred on the Shilti road, around five km from the district’s headquarters Reckong Peo, they said. Police said that all the bodies have been recovered from the site and shifted to a regional hospital in Reckongpeo.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Arun Singh, Abhishek, Upendra, Tanuj Kumar and Sameer, all residents of Kinnaur, were killed in the accident, they said.They were going for the roadshow at Sangla from the Shudarang Mahindra showroom in Reckong Peo in a Mahindra Bolero, they said and added that it was a new car with “number applied for”.

“An amount of ₹25,000 each has been given to the families of the deceased as immediate relief,” said Kinnaur deputy commissioner Tarul Ravesh .

“It’s unfortunate that all the deceased were aged between 18 to 22. The accident occurred in the early morning hours. The driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle which fell on the banks of Sutlej River,” the DC added

Kinnaur superintendent of policer Vivek Chahal said, “the all bodies had been retrieved and shifted to the regional hospital Reckong Peo. Teams of the local police and home guards assisted the rescue operation.”

He added that the deceased were employees at a local Mahindra showroom.