Five men who snatched Mohali man’s pistol held

Nearly two weeks after five men snatched the licensed pistol of a Mohali resident after assaulting him and vandalising his car in Kharar, the Mohali police have cracked the case with the arrest of the accused.

Mohali police said all accused were former students of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and had attacked Bhupinder Singh, alias Patwari, before fleeing with his .32-bore pistol on the intervening night between April 24 and 25. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides the licensed pistol of the victim, police have also recovered two .32-bore country made pistols, seven live cartridges and two cars from the possession of the accused.

They have been identified as Sahil Beri and Ashutosh Kumar, both residents of Haryana; Kapil Attri of Kharar; Ajay Kumar of Delhi and Arya Basant of Himachal Pradesh.

Police said all accused were former students of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and had attacked Bhupinder Singh, alias Patwari, before fleeing with his .32-bore pistol on the intervening night between April 24 and 25.

“They were arrested through technical intelligence. As police conducted raids to arrest the accused on Thursday, Sahil opened fire at the police teams who fired back in retaliation and a bullet hit him,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While Ashutosh was residing in the hostel of the university, the others have dropped out of university. They are all aged between 20 and 25. After dropping out, they indulged in illegal activities. Now, with their arrest we are hopeful of cracking more criminal cases in Mohali,” the SSP said, adding that two accomplices of the gang managed to flee and will also be arrested soon.

Two carjackers land in police net

Sohana police on Friday arrested two carjackers who had robbed a Sector 89 resident of his car on May 3. The victim’s Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car and a sword was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Davinder Singh, 23, of Ferozepur and Parminder Singh, 18, of Fatehgarh Sahib.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Ram Chand, had complained that he had stopped to relive himself at the Landran-Banur Road while returning home on Wednesday night, when two men attacked him with a sword and fled in his car. They also took away his mobile phone and wallet. The accused were traced to Ferozepur following investigation and arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON