Five of family injured as car rams into stationary truck in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Five members of a family, including two children and a woman, were injured when a Mahindra Scorpio SUV they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck from the rear on the Jalandhar-Delhi national highway near Goraya on Wednesday morning.

The family belonging to Fatehgarh Sahib was on its way to Ludhiana after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, said Goraya station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh.

The truck loaded with iron rods was parked on the roadside, he said. Eyewitnesses say the incident took place around 7am when the visibility was low due to smog. The SHO, however, said there was smog in the morning but the exact reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

The injured have been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, where the condition of Bhupinder Singh and Amandeep Singh is said to be critical,” said assistant sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh.

The truck driver fled after the accident. A case will be registered after recording the statement of the family, said the police.

